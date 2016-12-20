Rifle-Toting Suspected Serial Robber In Santa Ana Wanted

December 20, 2016 8:47 PM
Filed Under: 7-Eleven, Chevron, Rifle, Robbery, Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Police were seeking the public’s help Tuesday as they searched for a gunman who robbed a gas station and a convenience store in Santa Ana with a rifle.

Both holdups took place on Saturday – one at 2 a.m. at the Chevron station at 1501 S. Broadway and the other at the 7-Eleven at 1020 S. Bristol Street two hours later, according to Santa Ana police.

“He was wearing a black ski-mask during each incident. However, he was captured on video unmasked prior to one of the robberies,” police said.

The gunman was described as in his late 20’s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and thin goatee.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray slacks and black dress shoes. The sweatshirt had the word “Active” printed on it in red letters.

He also appeared to have pierced ears.

Anyone with information about the two robberies was urged to contact SAPD Robbery Unit Detective A. Garcia at (714) 245-8408 or via email agarcia3@santa-ana.org.

Tips also can be submitted through Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling (855) TIP-OCCS.

