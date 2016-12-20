Rams To Take 100 Kids On Holiday Shopping Spree

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating the holidays by hosting a series of charity events this week, including an all-expenses-paid shopping spree at Walmart for 100 kids currently living at Salvation Army shelters.
Rams players including tight end Tyler Higbee will be on hand with Rams cheerleaders at the Walmart at 6433 Fallbrook Ave. in West Hills from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday for the shopping spree. Event organizers are still looking for volunteers. For more information click here.
Rams players including defensive end William Hayes and tight end Lance Kendricks will also join volunteers from CBS2/KCAL9 to serve meals at The Midnight Mission on Skid Row earlier on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The volunteers will serve meals to more than 400 people.
Here’s a guide to the whole week of Rams charity events:
Los Angeles Rams and Albertsons | Vons | Pavilions Deliver Holiday Meals to Families in Need
- Tuesday, December 20, 3-6:30 p.m.
- San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, 8756 Canby Avenue, Northridge, CA 91325
Rams and CBS 2/KCAL 9 Serve Meals to more than 400 People at The Midnight Mission
- Wednesday, December 21, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams defensive end William Hayes, tight end Lance Kendricks, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage will join employee volunteers from CBS 2/KCAL 9 at The Midnight Mission on Skid Row. The volunteers will serve meals to more than 400 people.
Los Angeles Rams Players Visit Hospitalized Children at Cedars-Sinai
- Wednesday, December 21, 1:45-3 p.m.
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, 8700 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048
- Los Angeles Rams defensive back Cody Davis and guard Rodger Saffold, Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will visit pediatric patients at the Cedars-Sinai Maxine Dunitz Children’s Health Center.
Rams Take 100 Salvation Army Children on a Holiday Shopping Spree
- Wednesday, December 21, 4-6 p.m.
- Walmart, 6433 Fallbrook Ave, West Hills, CA 91307
- Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, defensive back Mike Jordan, tight end Bryce Williams, Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and staff will make holiday dreams come true for 100 children currently residing at Salvation Army shelters throughout the Los Angeles area by taking them on a personal shopping spree.
Holiday Party for Youth in Need
- Friday, December 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Dockweiler Youth Center, 12505 Vista Del Mar, Playa Del Ray, CA 90293
- The Los Angeles Rams are supporting a holiday party for 500 local youth at the Dockweiler Youth Center. The children will have the chance to play on Rams PLAY 60 inflatables and visit with Cheerleaders and Rampage.