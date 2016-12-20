LAPD Deputy Chief Named Police Chief Of San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A veteran LAPD deputy chief was named Tuesday as the new police chief of San Francisco.
William Scott, 52, most recently served as the head of Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau. The 27-year LAPD veteran will succeed acting San Francisco police Chief Toney Chaplin, starting in early 2017.
“The Bay Area’s gain is LA’s loss,” LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said in a statement. “Bill’s tactical skills, intelligence, and kindness embody the spirit of our department. We credit his leadership in the successes we had stemming the surge of violent crime in the South Bureau.”
His hiring comes as San Francisco works to implement changes to department policy, including use-of-force reforms, in the wake of several deadly police shootings.
The department underwent a sweeping review by the U.S. Justice Department, which has recommended 272 changes.
Scott’s longtime administrative experience figured into the decision, as well as his work in the LAPD’s professional standards bureau dealing with police reform, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
He is just the latest LAPD veteran to be tapped to lead law enforcement agencies across the country, among them Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Green Bay, Wisc. Police Chief Andrew Smith.
