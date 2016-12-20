Fundraiser Held For Orange Police Officer, Marine Corps Veteran Injured By Suspected Drunk Driver

ORANGE (CBSLA.com) — A fundraiser was held Tuesday to benefit Orange Police Officer Sharif Muzayen, who was struck and injured earlier this month by a suspected drunk driver.

Muzayen was walking out of his patrol car to help another driver on Dec. 10 when the suspected drunk driver slammed into him. The driver was charged with felony DUI.

Muzayen suffered major trauma to his legs and pelvis and remains hospitalized with a lengthy recovery ahead.

But his spirits were no doubt lifted by the strong turnout at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast. Officers from La Habra, LAPD and Tustin came to show their support.

“A room full of people and I didn’t know most of them,” Muzayen’s wife, Vanessa Muzayen, said. “It’s amazing!”

Muzayen has been with the Orange Police Department for three years. Before that, he served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marine Corps.

“In the ambulance, they told me he said, ‘Two tours in Afghanistan and my leg gets taken off here!'” Vanessa Muzayen said.

Doctors are now hopeful they can save his leg. But there are reminders of other challenges to come.

“We’ll have Christmas in the hospital and my kids have not been able to see him yet,” Vanessa Muzayen said.

The family is hopeful they will persevere with the strong support of the law enforcement and veterans communities.

The fundraiser on Tuesday, held by the American Veterans Assistance Group, raised about $13,000.

If people would still like to help him and his family here is a link to how they can do that.

The City of Orange Police Association is accepting donations on behalf of Muzayen. For more information, click here.