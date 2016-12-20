Drone Investigated For Interrupting Hollywood Hills Firefight

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A drone interrupted firefighters battling a blaze at a hillside home in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday, authorities said.
The fire was first reported at 9:29 a.m. in the 5700 block of Hill Oak Drive, with flames reported to be heavy on both floors of the two-story home, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said. The fire was reported knocked down by 9:49 a.m.
No injuries were reported, but an unauthorized UAV, or hobby drone, was reported over the fire, distracting firefighters and endangering an assigned LAFD helicopter, Humphrey said.
An LAPD unit has been assigned to investigate the drone, he said.