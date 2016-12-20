Drone Investigated For Interrupting Hollywood Hills Firefight

December 20, 2016 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Drone, Hollywood Hills, House Fire

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A drone interrupted firefighters battling a blaze at a hillside home in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire was first reported at 9:29 a.m. in the 5700 block of Hill Oak Drive, with flames reported to be heavy on both floors of the two-story home, Los Angeles Fire spokesman Brian Humphrey said. The fire was reported knocked down by 9:49 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but an unauthorized UAV, or hobby drone, was reported over the fire, distracting firefighters and endangering an assigned LAFD helicopter, Humphrey said.

An LAPD unit has been assigned to investigate the drone, he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia