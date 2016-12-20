CHiPs For Kids Officers Deliver Gifts To Families In Need, Including One In Pacoima

PACOIMA (CBSLA.com) — CBS2 and KCAL9 are proud sponsors of CHiPs for Kids for which California Highway Patrol officers deliver donated toys to families in need all over Southern California.

Among the recipients is Dolores Hernandez, who has had a tough couple of months.

She recently became a single mother of four and must now take on paying college tuition for her oldest son, Rent, and medical bills for her five-year-old who has leukemia.

So she did not think presents were an option this year.

“No plans to have a big Christmas this year or put much under the tree,” Hernandez said.

But her friend, Selena Tenorio, was not about to let Hernandez and her children go without receiving in this season of giving.

“With everything she does with her family and everything she does at work, and I felt if anyone, she deserves help especially this Christmas,” Tenorio said.

Hernandez and Tenorio work together helping provide therapy for children with autism.

Tenorio wrote an email to CBS2 and KCAL9, and we got her in touch with CHiPs for Kids.

“We like to give as much as we possibly can. CHP for us throughout the year, it’s all about that connection with the community,” said CHP Sgt. Jose Nunez.

Now everyone in the family, even the big kids received gifts, donated by the community.

Hernandez said she is grateful her children have presents this year and is thankful for her friend and the community who helped make it happen.

“Just seeing the smiles on their faces makes me happy,” she said. “Thank you so much. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!”

