Model Beaten While Defending Paparrazo Says ‘Wealthy’ Attackers Got Off Easy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — When model Anne Greene had to back out of a national commercial she just booked because she was in the hospital recovering from her injuries, it was just the beginning of her setbacks.

Fighting back tears, and telling her story for the first time on TV, Greene of West Hollywood relives the night she was beaten outside a popular L.A. hot spot by four prominent L.A. businessmen.

“Seeing the look on my friends’ faces the first time they saw me, that hurt more,” Greene said.

Greene has been modeling on billboards and in commercials for years. Her face is how she makes her money. But with a fractured skull, broken jaw, black eye, and her neck in a brace, she couldn’t drive or work for months.

Greene says it happened when Shawn Driz, Alberto Daniel Driz, Maurice Driz and Aaron Torbati attacked a paparazzo outside the Nice Guy restaurant.

The attack was brutal. Greene thought the photographer was going to die. She intervened thinking the men wouldn’t hit her, but she was wrong.

“They had so many opportunities, so many opportunities that night of people begging them and pleading with them and pulling them off in the most non-violent aggressive way to just stop it. And they wouldn’t stop,” Greene said.

The men were convicted of felony assault and sentenced to 45 days in jail. Greene feels the sentence doesn’t fit the crime and the men received special treatment because they are wealthy and connected.

“L.A. can be a small town and I think if the judge won’t hold them accountable or the DA isn’t going to hold them accountable then at least their peers can,” Greene said.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office denies the men received favorable treatment.

CBS2’s Brittney Hopper reached out to the Driz family who did not return her calls. Hopper also called their attorneys, two of whom did not return calls and one who said: “No comment.”

The Driz family was until recently operating Blaze Pizza franchises throughout Los Angeles. The pizza chain said in a statement Tuesday it severed ties with the family after learning of the attack on Greene.

“Upon learning of this situation, we immediately removed Mr. Daniel Driz and his family, who are franchise partners in a very small number of our Los Angeles restaurants, from all store operations,” Blaze Pizza said in a statement.