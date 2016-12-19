Marine Killed While Stopping to Help Crashed Driver

December 19, 2016 7:34 PM
LOMA LINDA (CBSLA.com) – A Marine stationed in 29 Palms was struck and killed while stopping to assist a suspected drunken driver following a rollover crash in Loma Linda early Monday morning.

The victim was identified to CBS2/KCAL9 by his parents as 29-year-old Enrico Rojo. He was on his way to Los Angeles International Airport with his fiancée when they came upon a crash at around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 10, east of Mountain View Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, a Toyota Matrix traveling west on I-10 had struck a semi-truck while changing lanes. The Matrix rolled and came to rest in traffic. Rojo stopped to render aid to the driver of the Toyota, 22-year-old Crystal Adrianna Martinez.

Meanwhile, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata approached the crash scene, and, as it veered to avoid the Matrix, hit Rojo, CHP reports.

The driver of the Sonata, Alexander Petricevic, stopped and called 911. Firefighters responded to find Rojo being held by his fiancée. He was pronounced dead at scene, CHP said.

Rojo’s parents told KCAL9’s Crystal Cruz that their son served a tour in Afghanistan, during which he survived an IED explosion. Rojo and his fiancée were flying out to to Texas to visit them for the holidays.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. CHP did not report any other serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Comments

One Comment

  1. CAMURAI (@CAMURAI1134) says:
    December 20, 2016 at 6:20 am

    SEMPER FI DEVIL DOG. ‘TILL VALHALLA.

  2. Michael Allen says:
    December 20, 2016 at 6:23 am

    Take this drunk driver, beat him senseless, and strap a uniform and a rifle to his back and send him to Afghanistan to atone.

    1. Francisco Peña says:
      December 20, 2016 at 7:34 am

      Michael, the drunk driver was a woman. She rolled over. The marine was providing assistance. The drunk driver’s car was in the middle of the road. The other guy went around the car but unfortunately, the side he tried to avoid, the marine was on that side.

      We don’t know the conditions, but we’ve all encountered an accident or some object where we may or may not have enough time to react.

      unfortunate accident and horrible situation.

    2. Warden Clyffe says:
      December 20, 2016 at 6:40 pm

      Is it the reading, or the comprehension that trips you up, you mouth-running, stupid MF’r?

  3. dsnowmobilepc says:
    December 20, 2016 at 6:24 am

    I just hope they prosecute the SUV driver for the Marine’s death.

    1. Francisco Peña says:
      December 20, 2016 at 7:35 am

      A Sonata isn’t a SUV. No where was it listed the drunk (in a Matrix) and the other driver (in a Sonata) were in a SUV. Please read all the article.

      1. Abraham Sampson says:
        December 20, 2016 at 8:32 am

        Please stop being anal. Petty semantics ONLY serve YOUR EGO.

    2. Warden Clyffe says:
      December 20, 2016 at 6:42 pm

      @Abraham Sampson – Petty semantics is not the definition of general incompetence. I’ve read some of your comments, and you make the exact same, mouth-running, imbecilic errors. You’re an incompetent stooge.

  4. Gregory Freeman says:
    December 20, 2016 at 6:38 am

    Another Marine dies a hero. I can only hope someone helps his family. God bless the good people that brought him up.

  5. Sunny Morgan says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:18 am

    God Bless the family & friends of this wonderful young man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you who raised him to be the kind of man who would stop to help strangers in the middle of the night.

  6. OIF Alumni (@OIFAlumni) says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:14 am

    God speed, Marine

  7. Bill Smith says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:27 am

    This happens because a lot of idiots just try to veer around things, rather than slow down to pass safely.

  8. Mark Todd says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:43 am

    what a shame. no good deed goes unpunished. he should have never stopped.

  9. nunya (@JCwillcall) says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:51 am

    this is a non story. What does being a Marine have to do with being careless on the highway? Oh wait. Marine. That explains it. F the Military Industrialized Complex. GET A REAL JOB.

    1. Paul Emmons says:
      December 20, 2016 at 12:25 pm

      You are a sad, sad excuse for a human being. Your parents must be so proud of you.

  10. Richard Hudnall says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:55 am

    There is no way the driver of the Sonata couldn’t see the big rig and the Matrix on the road. Rather than slow and carefully navigate the scene, they simply attempted to swerve through because their destination was more important than someone else’s life. This is a fact of life for first responders. 90% of all lives lost of first responders are traffic related.

  11. Rip Torn says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:16 am

    What he did was more dangerous than his tours of duty. Shame to lose an indispensable one! RIP

  12. snailmailtrucker says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:29 am

    God Bless Enrico Rojo and His Loved ones…Our Prayers go out to you all !
    Truly sad !

    The Good die so young !

  13. Tom Skutca says:
    December 20, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    Semper Fi, my brother. May God welcome you with open arms!

    Take note folks of what a hero really is…..

    1. Warden Clyffe says:
      December 20, 2016 at 6:44 pm

      A person that gets run over? Must be a lot of heroes among the Marines.

  14. Daniel J. Dulnikowski says:
    December 20, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    Semper Fi Marine.

  15. Billy Bob says:
    December 20, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    Don’t get involved…just call 911. Sorry for the pessimistic view but too many good people get killed helping out folks who really didn’t deserve it.

  16. Warden Clyffe says:
    December 20, 2016 at 6:38 pm

    Only a Marine can get blown up by an IED and not show any discernible brain damage as compared with his pre-blast cognitive abilities. One need only read these comment forums to realize that Marines are nothing more than louder-mouthed versions of the imbeciles and societal failures that serve on Navy surface ships.

Comments are closed.

