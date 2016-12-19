Deadly Crash Investigation Underway In Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday investigated a deadly crash that took place in Boyle Heights.
The crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
A preliminary investigation revealed a driver slammed a vehicle into a tree.
CBS2’s Jennifer Kim reported several lanes of the freeway have been shut down while crews remove the wreckage.
The transition road between the freeways will remain closed until further notice, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
One Comment
There is no ramp from north I-5 to E I-10. Maybe north 5 to north 101 or north 101 to E 10….
I’m wrong! yes there is.
Any follow up on this story? Was this the death of Saphina Varma (Frierson)???