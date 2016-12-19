Deadly Crash Investigation Underway In Boyle Heights

December 19, 2016 4:15 AM
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Monday investigated a deadly crash that took place in Boyle Heights.

The crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway at the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

A preliminary investigation revealed a driver slammed a vehicle into a tree.

CBS2’s Jennifer Kim reported several lanes of the freeway have been shut down while crews remove the wreckage.

The transition road between the freeways will remain closed until further notice, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

  1. Kevin Enkell says:
    December 19, 2016 at 6:28 am

    There is no ramp from north I-5 to E I-10. Maybe north 5 to north 101 or north 101 to E 10….

  2. Kevin Enkell says:
    December 19, 2016 at 6:30 am

    I’m wrong! yes there is.

  3. Rick Tringale says:
    December 24, 2016 at 6:25 pm

    Any follow up on this story? Was this the death of Saphina Varma (Frierson)???

