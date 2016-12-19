Caltrans Begins Selling Off Homes Along Proposed 710 Freeway Extension

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Caltrans has started to sell off 42 homes it bought decades ago in anticipation of the planned State Route 710 extension through Pasadena, South Pasadena and Alhambra.

“The selling of these properties — that have been owned by the state for six decades — is about keeping our promise to the community to help it create a neighborhood they can be proud of,” said California State Transportation Agency Secretary Brian Kelly.

The properties were purchased to be demolished, as part of the plan to clear the area and extend the 710 Freeway from Valley Boulevard in Alhambra to the 210 Freeway in Pasadena. Decades of delays and legal challenges derailed the freeway extension, and Caltrans is now exploring other options, including a tunnel, a light rail system or a busway.

The properties going up for sale are among 460 the department owns along the proposed State Route 710 Corridor but are outside the scope of any current plans under consideration, Caltrans officials have said previously.

Notices of conditional offers were mailed Friday to the current occupants of the 42 residential properties that will be sold as part of the Affordable Sales Program.

Eligible occupants will have the opportunity to purchase the homes at discounted prices. The department will also provide affordable rental options for eligible occupants and establish a trust fund for future affordable housing programs.

“This is a major step toward returning these properties to both the community and to the families who may have a chance at being a homeowner for the first time,” said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty.

