Rally, March Held Downtown LA In Support Of Immigrant Rights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A rally and march in support of immigrant rights was held Sunday in downtown Los Angeles.

Organizers called the rally “The California Fearless and United March.”

CBS2’s Greg Mills spoke to marchers about their concerns.

Mills said the march was big and loud with union members front and center.

“I’m here for my brothers and sisters that are illegal,” said Sam Barcolo of Pico Rivera. “And they’re afraid they’re going to have to get out of here.”

He was one of hundreds of marchers who wanted to send a message to President-elect Donald Trump.

“I have lots of concerns. First of all that my family will be divided and my kids will be without a father for a long time,” said Ramona Cardona.

She and her kids are U.S. citizens but her husband Aaron Gonzales.

Neither is a woman named Olga. She came to the U.S. when she was 17 — that was 30 years ago. Olga owns a business downtown.

“We pay taxes. This is my house. This is my country,” she said.

Olga’s granddaughter is a citizen. Olga said she was marching to remind politicians that many immigrants have been waiting patiently for their citizenship.

Eloise Nungaray held a sign that said “America is a nation of immigrants.” Like her parents. They came from Mexico and worked hard to gain their citizenship.

“When my dad was studying for that test I was [thinking] I would fail this! I would fail it completely,” she said.

She admits to being worried about what the future holds for friends and family, some here illegally.

When it gets right down to it, the biggest fear is the unknown. Nobody knows exactly what Donald Trump is going to do once he does get in office.

Will he try to build the wall between the U.S. and Mexico? What will his stance be on deportation?

Olga said she is not worried.

“I’m not scared.That’s why I am here. If I was scared I’d be at home and not here,” she said.