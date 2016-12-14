Southern California Bracing For Heavy Rain That Could Cause Mudslides In Burned Areas

SAND CANYON (CBSLA.com) — Southern California braced for a storm that is expected to hit Thursday night and produce significant rainfall, high winds and snow.

A trough of low pressure from the northwest will dump a lot of moisture, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain at higher elevations, including the San Jacinto Mountains. Other locations could see 1-2 inches of precipitation.

The heaviest rain is expected overnight and is particularly intense in passes and desert areas, forecasters said.

Jeanie and Wayne Johnson almost lost their house in the Santa Clarita Sand Fire that scorched 41,000 acres last July. They hope it isn’t lost to mudslides the next couple days.

“The road up into the National Forest has already had rocks falling off from the mountains and soil coming down on the road already with the wind. And with the rain, they’re really expecting huge mudslides,” Jeanie Johnson said. “All the green has burned. And there’s just dirt hanging on the side of the mountain.”

Station 123 has been providing sand bags for homeowners, while the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works had earthmovers standing by just in case.

“We put in place those patrols along with public works, Red Cross and other emergency services and the sheriff’s department in anticipation of the rainfall,” said Capt. Mark Bernard of the Los Angeles County Department.

K-rails have also been set up where the San Gabriel Complex Fire ravaged more than 5,000 acres on the hillsides in Duarte in June, also making them prone to debris flows.

Winds are likely to be 20-40 mph, with gusts as high as 75 mph in the mountains. A high wind watch will be in effect from Thursday evening to Friday evening.

Temperatures in some areas are expected to drop down to the upper 30’s.

The storm system should dissipate and move east by Friday night.