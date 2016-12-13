City Council Approves Settlements With Families Of 3 Men Fatally Shot By LAPD Officers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to settle lawsuits with the families of three men who have been shot and killed by LAPD officers.

The total payments come to $8.15 million.

One of the cases was recently settled between the city attorney’s office and the family of Brendon Glenn, a homeless man who was shot and killed on May 5, 2015. Glenn was shot by Officer Clifford Proctor, and was unarmed at the time.

Proctor said he thought Glenn was reaching for his partner’s gun, but in April the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled the shooting was unjustified.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck also recommended that Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey file charges against Proctor, calling the shooting a “criminal act.”

Lacey’s office has yet to make a determination on filing charges against Proctor. Glenn’s family settled their lawsuit for $4 million.

Another of the settled cases was that of Reginald Doucet Jr., who was unarmed and nearly naked when he was shot by an officer in Playa Vista in 2011.

The 25-year-old model and former college football player got into a dispute with a taxi driver who brought him home from a Hollywood club, stripping naked about 3 a.m. outside the Crescent Park West condominiums.

Police were able to get him to put on some boxer shorts, but he ran off.

When the officers confronted him in a doorway, Doucet allegedly started punching them in the face and he was shot dead when he allegedly tried to grab an officer’s gun. Doucet’s family will receive $1.65 million.

The third settled case is that of Sergio Navas, who was shot and killed by an LAPD officer on March 5, 2015 after he allegedly fled a traffic stop. The Los Angeles Police Commission found the officer violated department policy in the shooting.

Navas’ family will receive $2.5 million.

All of the settlements were approved unanimously by the City Council.

