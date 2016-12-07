Seniors At Retirement Home Shocked To See Eviction Notices Posted On Doors

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Hundreds of seniors are told they are being kicked out of their retirement homes.

Flossy Liebman is a collector of clocks, but she’s losing time. The 95-year-old says she and the roughly 200 others at Vintage Westwood Horizons senior living community are being evicted. Most are in their 90s.

Notices were posted to their doors last week showing the seniors have until the end of March to move and most don’t know where to go.

“I mean everybody’s panicked,” Liebman said

“People have been calling around to all of the facilities that take seniors in any capacity and are finding no spaces anywhere. Daughter Jane Blumenfield said. “Just waiting lists.”

Ruth Frank is one of the disabled seniors and says some of her friends have financial limitations.

“They have friends it’s their life,” Blumenfield said. “It’s their whole social network.”

The reason for the move is new management of Watermark Retirement Communities. They’re making renovations that could take up to two years to finish. When it’s all done, rental rates could rise.

Watermark said in a statement:

“The vast majority of residents will be eligible for extensions, allowing up to 1 year before relocating. We recognize the fact that this news has a great impact on residents, families and associates and pledge to support them throughout the process.”

L.A. City Councilmember Paul Koretz is planning to fight it.

“The law may allow Watermark to do this but it’s still the wrong thing to do and I can’t support it,” Koretz said in a statement.

Koretz plans on meeting with the seniors Thursday.