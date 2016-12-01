2016 Holiday Gift Guide

High Definition Camera Lens And Case
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. With this new high-definition case and lens you’ll be giving the gift of a thousand Instagram likes. It’s a great investment for easy to take photos and memories that will last a lifetime. Everyone say…best present ever!
Heated Foot Warmers
Spending days snuggled on the couch watching Netflix has never been more enjoyable…until now! These USB charged slippers will keep your toes cozy all day long. You may never see the recipient of this gift again but at least you’ll know they’ll be thinking of you snug as a bug in a rug.
Scratch Off World Travel Tracker Map
Any new or experienced traveler will love the feeling of scratching off a new country after just arriving home from vacation. The map goes from gold to multi-colored with each new adventure. Adventures sold seperately.
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay
J.K. Rowling has done it again with this fantastic new book based on the infamous Wizarding World of Harry Potter set in the early 20th century. Whether they’ve been a fan of the series for years or just prefer a new and exciting addition to the book shelf, this book is perfect for any book lover.
Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
Throw it back to 1789 with this CD from the Broadway hit sensation Hamilton. Unlike your average musical, Hamilton tells the story of our founding farther to the beat of its own drum, hip hop. It’s a great way to listen to music while learning about the greatest country in the world. Not to mention it’s a lot more affordable than a ticket to the see the actual musical on Broadway.
Bobble Water Bottle
Turn tap water into filtered water without a trip to the grocery store. The built-in filter is good for 300 uses so this gift is not only healthy but saves the environment as well. You’ll be giving a great gift and helping to save the world at the same time!
Brass Easel And Calendar
Nothing says you care like a thoughtful personalized gift. This personalized photo calendar will keep that special someone organized and thinking of you all year long!
Ceramic Kitchen Dock
Every chef needs an extra hand in the kitchen. Since you can’t be there everyday till next Christmas, a kitchen dock that holds an iPad and cooking utensils is the next best thing! You may even score some thank you cookies for such a great gift!
Franklin Sports Quikset Rebound Pro Basketball
Bring the arcade home with this fun two player rebound basketball set. This gift is so much fun that you might find it hard to ever adult again. Go ahead, add two to your cart.
10 Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set
They say that contouring is the window to the soul. Not really, but at least with this 10 piece make up brush set your contour will look flawless. It’s celebrity and beauty blogger approved and achieves a high quality airbrushed effect. Maybe she’s born with it or maybe it’s that great makeup brush set you got her for Christmas.
Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker
The options for hot coffee makers are endless. The options for iced coffee are limited..until now! It’s easy to make your own iced coffe with the cold brew maker. Perfect for summer or chilly mornings spent getting warmed up by the fire place. You can even leave a glass for Santa.
The Ultimate Bar Book
What’s a party without a few cocktails? This gift gives you an invite to all future parties since they’ll be practicing their new skills. Find your favorite in this Ultimate Bar Book that boasts over 1,000 recipes. Just don’t try them all at once.
Pinot For Paws
This gift box contains special treats for man and man’s best friend. Humans get their choice of wine, Pinot Noir or Pinot Grigio. Furry companions get treats like a tennis ball, canvas bone toy, cotton rope toy and gourmet grub. The best part about this gift doesn’t even come in the box, every purchase contributes to a charity that helps an animal find their forever home. You can sign the tag “Sincerely, Santa Paws.”
The Beard Bro- Beard Shaping Tool
Just like a Christmas tree every good beard needs a little trim. Keep your bearded friend looking more human than yeti with this beard shaping tool.
Retro Duo Portable NES/SNES Game System
Any gamer will love the opportunity to dust off their classic Mario games. The best part? It’s portable. Just insert the cartridge, blow on it and save the princess.
