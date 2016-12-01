2016 Holiday Gift Guide

Here comes Santa Claus, here comes Santa Claus…with the ultimate holiday gift guide! Buying gifts for the whole family doesn’t have to be a daunting task. This holiday gift guide has a present for everyone on your list.

The Tech Guru

High Definition Camera Lens And Case

www.momentlens.co High Definition Camera Lens And Case They say a picture is worth a thousand words. With this new high-definition case and lens you’ll be giving the gift of a thousand Instagram likes. It’s a great investment for easy to take photos and memories that will last a lifetime. Everyone say…best present ever!

The Homebody

Heated Foot Warmers

www.amazon.com Heated Foot Warmers Spending days snuggled on the couch watching Netflix has never been more enjoyable…until now! These USB charged slippers will keep your toes cozy all day long. You may never see the recipient of this gift again but at least you’ll know they’ll be thinking of you snug as a bug in a rug.

The Traveler

Scratch Off World Travel Tracker Map

www.amazon.com Scratch Off World Travel Tracker Map Any new or experienced traveler will love the feeling of scratching off a new country after just arriving home from vacation. The map goes from gold to multi-colored with each new adventure. Adventures sold seperately.

The Bookworm

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay

www.amazon.com Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them: The Original Screenplay J.K. Rowling has done it again with this fantastic new book based on the infamous Wizarding World of Harry Potter set in the early 20th century. Whether they’ve been a fan of the series for years or just prefer a new and exciting addition to the book shelf, this book is perfect for any book lover.

The DJ

Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

www.amazon.com Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording) Throw it back to 1789 with this CD from the Broadway hit sensation Hamilton. Unlike your average musical, Hamilton tells the story of our founding farther to the beat of its own drum, hip hop. It’s a great way to listen to music while learning about the greatest country in the world. Not to mention it’s a lot more affordable than a ticket to the see the actual musical on Broadway.

The Health Nut

Bobble Water Bottle

www.amazon.com Bobble Water Bottle Turn tap water into filtered water without a trip to the grocery store. The built-in filter is good for 300 uses so this gift is not only healthy but saves the environment as well. You’ll be giving a great gift and helping to save the world at the same time!

The Organized One

Brass Easel And Calendar

www.artifactuprising.com Brass Easel And Calendar Nothing says you care like a thoughtful personalized gift. This personalized photo calendar will keep that special someone organized and thinking of you all year long!

The Chef

Ceramic Kitchen Dock

www.neighborly.vendecommerce.com Ceramic Kitchen Dock Every chef needs an extra hand in the kitchen. Since you can’t be there everyday till next Christmas, a kitchen dock that holds an iPad and cooking utensils is the next best thing! You may even score some thank you cookies for such a great gift!

The Kid At Heart

Franklin Sports Quikset Rebound Pro Basketball

www.target.com Franklin Sports Quikset Rebound Pro Basketball Bring the arcade home with this fun two player rebound basketball set. This gift is so much fun that you might find it hard to ever adult again. Go ahead, add two to your cart.

The Beauty Queen

10 Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set

www.amazon.com 10 Piece Oval Makeup Brush Set They say that contouring is the window to the soul. Not really, but at least with this 10 piece make up brush set your contour will look flawless. It’s celebrity and beauty blogger approved and achieves a high quality airbrushed effect. Maybe she’s born with it or maybe it’s that great makeup brush set you got her for Christmas.

The Coffee Addict

Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker

www.amazon.com Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker The options for hot coffee makers are endless. The options for iced coffee are limited..until now! It’s easy to make your own iced coffe with the cold brew maker. Perfect for summer or chilly mornings spent getting warmed up by the fire place. You can even leave a glass for Santa.

The Hostess With The Mostess

The Ultimate Bar Book

www.amazon.com The Ultimate Bar Book What’s a party without a few cocktails? This gift gives you an invite to all future parties since they’ll be practicing their new skills. Find your favorite in this Ultimate Bar Book that boasts over 1,000 recipes. Just don’t try them all at once.

The Animal Lover

Pinot For Paws

www.secure.viaonehope.com Pinot For Paws This gift box contains special treats for man and man’s best friend. Humans get their choice of wine, Pinot Noir or Pinot Grigio. Furry companions get treats like a tennis ball, canvas bone toy, cotton rope toy and gourmet grub. The best part about this gift doesn’t even come in the box, every purchase contributes to a charity that helps an animal find their forever home. You can sign the tag “Sincerely, Santa Paws.”

The Mountain Man

The Beard Bro- Beard Shaping Tool

www.amazon.com The Beard Bro- Beard Shaping Tool Just like a Christmas tree every good beard needs a little trim. Keep your bearded friend looking more human than yeti with this beard shaping tool.

The Gamer

Retro Duo Portable NES/SNES Game System

www.amazon.com Retro Duo Portable NES/SNES Game System Any gamer will love the opportunity to dust off their classic Mario games. The best part? It’s portable. Just insert the cartridge, blow on it and save the princess.

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.