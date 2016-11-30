Rescue Group Takes In Dog Who Was Passed Over By Her Owners At Downey Shelter

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A dog who was passed over by her owners at a Downey animal shelter has found a temporary new home with a rescue group.

The 2-year-old German shepherd became a viral sensation after Buzzfeed reported that her owners had left her at the Downey Animal Care Center as they adopted a new dog.

A video posted to Facebook shows she clearly recognized her owners when they arrived at the shelter.

The dog, who was renamed “Zuzu,” arrived there after escaping from her owners’ yard and hopping a fence into a neighbor’s yard.

Her owners said she was distraught over the recent death of her biological father, and “wasn’t a happy dog anymore,” according to Downey Animal Care Center employee Desi Lara.

Still, Lara said on Facebook that the dog was clearly happy to see the family at the shelter.

“With her fast wagging tail seeing her owners Zuzu lite [sic] up like a Christmas Tree,” Lara wrote. “She looked like the happiest dog.”

Lara said she was shocked when the family said they were there to pick up a new dog.

Soon after, Zuzu’s story went viral and an internet campaign was launched to find her a new forever home.

She’ll leave Downey on Friday to go with the rescue group. At that point she will be eligible to be adopted, Lara said.

“We would like to report the happy ending that a rescue has agreed to take Zuzu and she will be leaving Downey on Friday, which is the first day that she is legally allowed to be adopted,” Lara wrote on Facebook.