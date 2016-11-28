Caught On Video: Anthony Michael Hall Allegedly Attacks Neighbor

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — Actor Anthony Michael Hall was caught on camera allegedly attacking his neighbor outside their Playa del Rey condos.
The star was charged with one count of battery with a serious bodily injury on Richard Samson on Sept. 13.
TMZ.com posted security video on its website allegedly showing the 48-year-old shoving Samson to the ground and breaking his wrist.
Samson told police that Hall was upset because Samson had left a condo gate open, TMZ reported.
The neighbor had a temporary restraining order against the actor but he failed to show up to a court hearing last month to get an extension. So the judge dismissed the case, according to the celebrity news website.
CBS2’s Jennifer Kastner reached out to Hall for comment but was declined.
If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.
In 2011, Hall was arrested after a neighbor told police the actor had threatened to beat him to a pulp. That neighbor said he had asked the actor to turn down his loud music.
According to reports, the actor has yet to turn himself in for the Sept. 13 incident.
Hall rose to stardom in the mid 1980s when he starred in “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science.”
One Comment