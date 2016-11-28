MEXICO QUAKE: Hundreds Dead, Dozens Of Buildings Collapsed |  Photo GalleryListen Live To KNX 1070

Caught On Video: Anthony Michael Hall Allegedly Attacks Neighbor

Filed Under: Anthony Michael Hall, Neighbor Attack, Playa Del Rey, Richard Samson

PLAYA DEL REY (CBSLA.com) — Actor Anthony Michael Hall was caught on camera allegedly attacking his neighbor outside their Playa del Rey condos.

The star was charged with one count of battery with a serious bodily injury on Richard Samson on Sept. 13.

TMZ.com posted security video on its website allegedly showing the 48-year-old shoving Samson to the ground and breaking his wrist.

Samson told police that Hall was upset because Samson had left a condo gate open, TMZ reported.

The neighbor had a temporary restraining order against the actor but he failed to show up to a court hearing last month to get an extension. So the judge dismissed the case, according to the celebrity news website.

CBS2’s Jennifer Kastner reached out to Hall for comment but was declined.

If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.

In 2011, Hall was arrested after a neighbor told police the actor had threatened to beat him to a pulp. That neighbor said he had asked the actor to turn down his loud music.

According to reports, the actor has yet to turn himself in for the Sept. 13 incident.

Hall rose to stardom in the mid 1980s when he starred in “Sixteen Candles,” “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch