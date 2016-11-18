Fashion Forward Runway: What’s Trending In Women’s Lingerie & Sleepwear

By Effie Orfanides
Curious what’s coming down the runway at this year’s Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show? While there are always some surprises, for a sneak peek, check out some of the latest styles from Victoria’s Secret’s newest lines.
Fashion trends take the world by storm each season, but did you know that there are also trends when it comes to your undergarments? That’s right! Each season, different bras, panties and lingerie items become fashionable. Companies like Victoria’s Secret are always changing things up, capitalizing on what works and improving what doesn’t. There are various things to look for when it comes to bra and panty trends, and Victoria’s Secret has got you covered (literally).
Lace
It’s no surprise that lace is popular when it comes to undergarments. For years, women have worn lace bras, panties and lingerie. Over the years, the materials used to make these items have become far more soft and less itchy, making for a sexy, stylish, comfortable choice.
High-Waisted Underwear
More and more women seem to be leaning toward high-waisted underwear, and that’s because of a few things. For starters, a little bit of shaping can come from these panties, even if they aren’t meant to actually “shape” you. They tend to smooth over anything underneath the clothes and can have a much nicer look when worn under pants or a skirt. Another reason for choosing high-waisted underwear is that they are comfortable. They are also really sexy, especially the new Lace High-waist Cheeky Panty in Victoria’s Secret’s new Beautiful line.
Push-Up Bras
This is one thing that never seems to go out of style. The only things that change with push-up bras is the fit, and there really are some comfortable options out there. Victoria’s Secret has debuted a new push-up bra in their Dream Angels collection that offers “softerMemory Fit padding,” “stretchier lace sides,” and a “smoothing U-shaped back.” The bra also comes in a variety of colors which means you can get more than one.
Patterned Panties
Gone are the days of wearing undies that are one solid color. Victoria’s Secret has created several different patterned options (including stripes, polka dots, plaid, and even reindeer!) to make your undergarments a little more exciting. Just because they are things you wear every day doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be cute.
Matching Sets
Most women don’t wear matching underwear and bras each and every day, but that’s becoming more of a thing these days. Even if no one is going to see what you’ve got going on under your clothes, matching your panties and bra is considered fashion forward and it’s a major “do.” Victoria’s Secret has quite a few “sets” that incorporate some of the aforementioned trends as well.
