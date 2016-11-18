Fashion Forward Runway: What’s Trending In Women’s Lingerie & Sleepwear

By Effie Orfanides

Curious what’s coming down the runway at this year’s Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show? While there are always some surprises, for a sneak peek, check out some of the latest styles from Victoria’s Secret’s newest lines.

Fashion trends take the world by storm each season, but did you know that there are also trends when it comes to your undergarments? That’s right! Each season, different bras, panties and lingerie items become fashionable. Companies like Victoria’s Secret are always changing things up, capitalizing on what works and improving what doesn’t. There are various things to look for when it comes to bra and panty trends, and Victoria’s Secret has got you covered (literally).