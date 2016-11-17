DEVELOPING: 160 Arrested In SoCal Immigration Raids | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Pat Harvey Exclusive: Transgender Person Freezes Eggs In Hopes Of Being Dad Someday

November 17, 2016 12:08 AM By Pat Harvey
Filed Under: Baby, Transgender

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —  She was born a boy in the body of a girl.

A refugee fled to the United States to change her gender to male.

But should that mean abandoning the idea of having a baby someday? CBS2’s Pat Harvey reports.

  1. Keith Johnson says:
    November 18, 2016 at 6:27 am

    Was there not an editor on this article?

    Wants to transform from female to male…

    “Renee says she has felt like a girl since she was 5-years-old.

    “The first moment of my conscious life, I would say,” she says.”

    “Her desire to be a parent, kept the surgery to become female on hold.”

    I realize that everybody that writes these stories isn’t exactly up to Pulitzer standards, but you could at least try to be better than Yahoo. Gawd!

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Jeremiah Laroux says:
      November 18, 2016 at 6:35 am

      Had to be born female: she is freezing her eggs not her sperm.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Ulysses Smith says:
      November 18, 2016 at 7:55 am

      Exactly-very poor editing. btw assuming she’s a refugee here for only 6 months, is refugee health insurance (a form of medicaid) paying for these services?)

      Reply | Report comment
    3. Michael Clark says:
      November 18, 2016 at 8:47 am

      The editor also missed the error in the headline. “transgender woman” would be born male.

      Reply | Report comment
  2. Jeremiah Laroux says:
    November 18, 2016 at 6:33 am

    What is sad, you idiots in California want to import those CESSPOOLS to this country.

    That is what makes me laugh are those who want to “secede”. Say the US allows you to: I am sure you will have open borders and allow all the new arrivals to vote – you will won’t you. Well what happens when the new arrivals want to reunite with Mexico. Little bit late isn’t it. Also, I am sure some other Super Powers will eye your new nation longingly. Since the rest of the US would be cut off from Alaska and Hawaii, they will be swallowed up by Russia and China. Probably the West Coast as well, because I cannot see you “fighting for your freedom”. Moral of the story, not going to happen. The US will resort to FORCE to prevent it. I don’t care if you delude yourselves with “Hillary got more votes”. Of course she did, if you count the 3 million or so Illegals that voted. We will see the level of support when you have to “field an army” and “navy” to enforce your secession. I suspect those “majorities” will hide under the rocks where they originally came from.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Darren Taylor says:
    November 18, 2016 at 6:36 am

    There is no such person as “Renee”, there is only a profoundly mentally ill boy. This is the type of filth that the people of America need to be protected against.

    The only thing this person needs is a short trip back to where he came from.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Sharon Talley says:
    November 18, 2016 at 6:43 am

    On one side of the street we have a journalist who is just giddy about a confused woman who has decided to be a man right after she freezes her eggs so she/he can have a child.

    On the other side of the street we have journalists applauding the bussing in of paid protesters to shout obscenities about Trump for leaving the toilet seat up in case Renee was in line behind him.

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Jaime Lynd says:
    November 18, 2016 at 6:50 am

    This is the craziness that led to Trump’s victory. Obama (and California) cares more about handing out free sex changes to illegals than it does about enforcing our border and protecting US citizens from terrorism. I agree with Jeremiah. If you discount the 3,000,000 illegals who voted in the election, Trump won the Popular Vote, as well as the Electoral vote. People are sick of the far left insanity. I can’t wait for Trump to take office.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. KR Rayberry says:
      November 18, 2016 at 11:28 am

      Its a dumb argument anyway. Just thinking of California, if the liberals really want to have a ‘open election’ where everybody’s voice is heard, all of a sudden a lot of Republican’s voices are going to come into play on each of the coasts that never come into play. I think Republican’s make up 38% of the electorate in CA, it would be very nice to get a population boost like that. The Liberals would not get that boost from any of the Republican States.

      Reply | Report comment
  6. Charles Tomey says:
    November 18, 2016 at 6:52 am

    Just another mentally ill person and reporter. Part of the failed Obama coalition. U do have to be a crazy to be a leftist on some level.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Gayle Cayse Briggs says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:04 am

    What happened to the times when we helped our children accept who they are. Embrace their traits…..self acceptance? These individuals need help, not a fix under the knife.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. MediaMike (@MediaMikeAZ) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:04 am

    If you’re mentally ill enough to change your birth sex, then you’re too sick to raise children. Hey, weirdo, leave those kids alone!

    Reply | Report comment
  9. Gayle Cayse Briggs says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Where do refugees get the funds to pay for these procedures, technology, care? I’m sure they are ridiculously expensive.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Brian Sandridge says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:11 am

    The whole thing is abomination! No mention is made of how she is funding this. I would bet her last centavo it is some welfare provider. Anchor EGGs, perfect.

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Gary Thompson says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:14 am

    ““No, it would be easier if I was born a boy, not a girl,” because I don’t have the mentality, the character of a girl.”
    If you’re born a girl, you are a girl. You don’t have a choice, nature already made that for you.

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Peter Fohr (@PeterFohr) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:16 am

    This is infuriating. My wife and I had to pay sixty thousand dollars for in vitro because our insurance wouldn’t cover it. I want to know who’s paying for this, considering that the person mentioned in the article is a refugee who’s only been here six months. This is a complete waste of resources and a slap in the face to American citizens who can only dream of this type of care.

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Aleric says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:18 am

    She is a girl, always will be a girl and guess who is paying for all this medical treatment? Not her.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Rob Alinder says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:23 am

    Hypothetically, what happens in the courts should ‘Ms. Right’ divorce Renee, the father/mother, of his own child without birthing it? What an un-natural surreal custody nightmare!
    Lord help us all.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Carol Wood says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:46 am

    The sad thing about this story is that no one is thinking of the child and what the future holds for them being with someone who is so mixed up and sick — that’s real child abuse!!

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Michael Zacchio says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:54 am

    Hoping the triumvirate of Pelosi, Boxer and Feinstein paid for the -320* chill job.

    Good grief.

    Reply | Report comment
  17. Mike G. (@MikeG60) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 7:55 am

    This is NONSENSE. ‘It’ needs to be deported asap. Garbage like this is NOT a reason for accepting so-called ‘refugees’. Neither is ‘My Life sucks in my home country’.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Chris McClelland says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:05 am

    Clearly this is the type of person we DON’T want reproducing.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. Ra Williams says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:08 am

    I don’t have an issue with a trans person coming here, but do it the regular way. As a refugee, this person is going to get a lot of American tax dollars in medical care! Can we afford that when the inner cities are so broken down?

    Reply | Report comment
  20. DeplorableJohn🔫🇺🇸 (@johnsorger6) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Humans do not have a gender. Gender is a grammatical term applying to romance language nouns. Humans have a sex, which is created at conception, and is unchangeable. Calling a mental illness a ‘gender’ is sociopathic.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. DeplorableJohn🔫🇺🇸 (@johnsorger6) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:14 am

    Unless your home planet is Cybertron, you’re not trans-anything.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. em tin (@hikingor) says:
      November 18, 2016 at 9:47 am

      lol! Good comment.

      Reply | Report comment
  22. Alice P Jones says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:15 am

    If she cares about her eggs she is not a man.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. DeplorableJohn🔫🇺🇸 (@johnsorger6) says:
      November 18, 2016 at 8:19 am

      This crazy woman should not be permitted within 1000 yards of children.

      Reply | Report comment
  23. Sukie Tawdry says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:31 am

    No, she was born a girl in the body of a girl. Lots of women don’t share what’s considered a typical female character or mentality. It doesn’t mean they’re really men except with the wrong plumbing. People will do what they will, but delusions are a symptom of mental illness and we shouldn’t feed them.

    So, did this “refugee” come with a pile of money? Because egg extraction and storage and hormone therapy and “reassignment” surgery are very expensive. Who gets to pay for all this??

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Lulua Mahalo says:
      November 18, 2016 at 9:02 am

      “ A refugee…” Even this, so called reporter can’t tell the truth. Pathetic!

      Congress peeps are counting on us to say nothing and do nothing.

      If you are happy with this, you’ll continue to be happy till the end.

      If you are not happy…what are you doing?

      house.gov/representatives/find/
      contactsenators.com
      whitehouse.gov/ (haha, I know)

      Midnight’s not creeping, it’s at a gallop…

      Reply | Report comment
  24. Robb Tipton says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:32 am

    So are we supposed to celebrate our medical “wonders” by paying more for this non-citizen’s perverted dream than most citizens will ever receive in assistance for their needs in their lifetimes?
    Sick.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Lulua Mahalo says:
    November 18, 2016 at 8:53 am

    The mentally ill need treatment, not political correctness.

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Bonnie Gray Smith says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:02 am

    America, and this whole evil planet, has left Sodom and Gomorrah in the dust.
    Just waiting for God’s Judgment to fall.

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Button Gwinnett says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:05 am

    This story is straight out of …I don’t know what it is straight out of. California, maybe?

    She can be the MOTHER of the child because they are her eggs. She cannot be a FATHER as she has no sperm.

    SMDH.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Robert Cat says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:14 am

    The author of this article is clearly as confused by the transgender thing as I am. She says this person was born a male, but knew she was a girl, and she’s freezing her eggs???

    Reply | Report comment
  29. Clegg Jensen says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:25 am

    The whole world knows where the free stuff is and how to get it – just promise to vote Dem. Unless the new prez does something about it, in the near future, we will be eating Soylent Green crackers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and tripping over Muslims and Hispanics on our way to the bathroom at 2 in the morning.

    Reply | Report comment
  30. Timothy Alan Long says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:35 am

    And the point to this article???? Ahhh…..Lemmme guess, she/he is illegal!

    Reply | Report comment
  31. em tin (@hikingor) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 9:45 am

    What a stupid article. This is also the most frivolous reason to violate national laws. I suspect the person suffers from mental illness and now wants to be the opposite gender for no good reason. This is exactly the type of person we DON’T want to reproduce and the US tax payers are paying the bills.

    Reply | Report comment
  32. snailmailtrucker says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:23 am

    Do Humanity a Favor…. and Scramble those Eggs !

    Reply | Report comment
  33. Jeffrey Williams (@Htos1) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:24 am

    WHEN are the brown skins and their gov’t enablers going to institute the white genocide? It’s a simple question, really. Let’s get this party started

    Reply | Report comment
  34. DeplorableJohn🔫🇺🇸 (@johnsorger6) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:25 am

    I was born an Apache attack helicopter in the body of a man. Does that mean I get a landing pad at taxpayer expense?

    Reply | Report comment
  35. Jay Barbieri says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:33 am

    Do so few understand they will answer to God when their time is up?

    Reply | Report comment
  36. Bandy Ballsworth says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:35 am

    As a US citizen, I sure hope some of my tax money is going to be used to pay for this. What an honor! This is what our forefathers died for!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  37. Steve Black says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:38 am

    The article is written in such a confused, haphazard manner that one can only assume that “Renee” is more confused and haphazard. Can’t figure out if “Renee” was born a woman and wants to become a man, or born a man and wants to become a woman. I’ve wasted 10 minutes of my life…makes me a chump, right?

    Reply | Report comment
  38. MH Thomas says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:44 am

    “A refugee fled to the United States to change her gender to male. But should that mean abandoning the idea of having a baby someday?”
    Uh… let me think… YES. You want to become a man? Well, here’s the thing: Men don’t have babies. Will this person someday demand that he/she be allowed to marry her/himself? Will he/she want two social security checks? These people don’t just want to be merely treated equally to the rest of us (the ONE THING that is there right)… they want preferential treatment… they demand special privileges… they want to change their mind whenever they feel like it. And they don’t care what it costs the American taxpayer to build bathrooms for a third, fourth or fifth “sex” in every public place. This is the Age Entitlement where every whim becomes a “right”. It was created by Progressives who use all of these little groups of “victims” to garner (what else?) VOTES.

    Reply | Report comment
  39. David Gouge says:
    November 18, 2016 at 10:49 am

    “Transgender Woman Freezes Eggs In Hopes Of Being Dad Someday”

    Anchor babies are out, anchor eggs are in.

    Reply | Report comment
  40. Jeffrey Gee says:
    November 18, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Look more news about mentally disabled individuals whom the rest of us should embrace their sickness/psychosis and follow it like a cult/religion. Chop off your willy, grow some boobs, get your taco sewn up… who cares just keep it to your sick self!

    Reply | Report comment
  41. sdgregglaw (@SGreggLaw) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 11:25 am

    A woman can never become a “dad.” Also, a woman can never become a man. Further still, a “dad” can never produce eggs, only sperm. The Left is the home of the Luddite, anti-science bigots.

    Reply | Report comment
  42. Aladeen Efawadh says:
    November 18, 2016 at 11:27 am

    Quite simply, I want to know. Who paid for this if she is a “refugee”.

    Reply | Report comment
  43. Richard John Stacy says:
    November 18, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Trump cannot be President soon enough. This is just sick.

    Reply | Report comment
  44. Tom Lenz says:
    November 18, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    So, I assume she/he is paying for this through her/his company sponsored health plan? /sarcasm

    Folks, this is your taxpayer dollars at work in the Obama era.

    Reply | Report comment
  45. sgtted says:
    November 18, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    I don’t know any dudes that have eggs. Just sayin.

    Reply | Report comment
  46. CAMURAI (@CAMURAI1134) says:
    November 18, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    No, You CHOSE to be a man now act like it.

    Reply | Report comment
  47. Stuart Feltcher says:
    November 18, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    Anyway you look at it, it’s so wrong and violates nature.

    Reply | Report comment
  48. Jim Morrison says:
    November 18, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    Will they be Anchor Baby eggs?

    Reply | Report comment
  49. DaFox45 says:
    February 10, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    By the way, transgender people are heterosexual too … they should have said cisgender couples, not heterosexual couples. We aren’t ALL GAY! SMH

    Reply | Report comment
    1. DaFox45 says:
      February 10, 2017 at 5:33 pm

      And, for all you transphobic people commenting in this article, I could care less what you think … NOT AT ALL … so, don’t even look my way, let alone make your ignorant comments to what I said. You can all kick rocks, you judgmental idiots!

      Reply | Report comment

