Man, 21, Arrested For Allegedly Videotaping Women Inside Lancaster Denny’s Bathroom

November 16, 2016 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Bathroom, Denny's, Recording

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com)   —  Authorities have arrested a 21-year-old man and accused him of videotaping women in a bathroom inside a Lancaster restaurant.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Jesus Calvario faces 21 misdemeanor counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy, three misdemeanor counts of unauthorized invasion of privacy of an identifiable person and one misdemeanor count of possession of methamphetamine.

Calvario pleaded not guilty Tuesday and is scheduled to return to the LA County Superior Court’s Antelope Valley Branch on Nov. 29.

According to the DA,  between Nov. 5 and Nov. 13, the defendant allegedly went into a Denny’s in the 1000 block of West Avenue I in Lancaster, entered the women’s restroom and hid in a stall.

From the stall, Calvario is charged with secretly recording the women who entered the bathroom, prosecutors added.

Calvario is also accused of secretly recording a female relative on Nov. 9.

Bail is set at $100,000.

If convicted on all charges, Calvario faces a possible sentence of more than 12 years in jail.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lancaster Station.

