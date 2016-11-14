Anti-Trump Protesters Say They’re Just Getting Started

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Seventeen-year old Karla Alvarado says she’s been part of two demonstrations in the past week since the election of Donald Trump as president and it probably won’t be the last.

“I definitely think they’re going to be going on especially the day he does his inaugural speech,” Alvarado said.

Groups like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles predicts that we’ll see more demonstrations between now and January 20.

But the head of the CHIRLA doesn’t want undocumented families to panic at the threat of deportation made during the presidential campaign by Donald Trump.

“Stay calm and try to really proceed with information because that is the best way to protect our families,” Angelica Salas says.

The LAPD says it’s ready for more demonstrations in the days ahead.

But police warn demonstrations cannot block intersections, block traffic and vandalize or destroy property.

“We will protect peaceful protest, that being said, one person’s rights doesn’t mean they get to trample on anothers,” LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar said.

Jody Armour is a professor at USC’s Law School and a faculty representative for the University’s Diversity Task force.

He doesn’t see protests against the incoming administration slowing down, unless the president-elect dials back on what he’s promised.

“It will turn on how he responds, the president-elect in his actions, as well as his words in the coming days,” Armour said.