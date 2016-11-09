Trump Win Sparks Talk Of ‘Calexit’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory at the polls Tuesday night, disaffected voters began calling for California to secede from the union.
After Trump’s win became official, #Calexit quickly began trending on Twitter. And a San Diego group called Yes California said it is organizing a pro-secession rally on the steps of the State Capitol in Sacramento Wednesday.
In a night of surprisingly resounding wins for Donald Trump in battleground states such as Florida and North Carolina, Clinton carried California — winning the state’s 55 Electoral College votes — with 61.5 percent of the state’s popular vote.
The call for California’s secession is especially loud in Silicon Valley. Prominent tech industry investor Shervin Pishevar was among those voicing his support as the election results came in Tuesday night.
Pishevar and Yes California suggest California could be economically self-sufficient, given the size of its economy.
“As the sixth largest economy in the world, California is more economically powerful than France and has a population larger than Poland,” the group said in a statement. “California compares and competes with countries, not just the 49 other states.”
Calls for California to secede from the union are not altogether new. Novelist Ernest Callenbach proposed transforming California into an eco-friendly country separate from the United States in the 1970s.
A separate plan to divide California into six states was proposed by venture capitalist Tim Draper in 2014. It failed to gather the signatures required to quality for the 2016 ballot.
Yes California said it is aiming for a 2019 vote on its independence referendum.
One Comment
You would have to be INSANE to support #calexit. This is just puss y hurt liberals making outrageous claims for attention. Same as any other day in California
They can name the country “New Greece.” They’re already nearly insolvent. With millions completely dependent on Uncle Sam’s teats they would last about one month before going hungry and bankrupt. It would be an almost immediate chaos and mayhem. The streets would become like scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie.
You have it backwards Dennis. California’s gives the Federal government more in taxes than that same government returns to the state. Californians work hard and make things the rest of the world wants to buy, from rice to computer software to Teslas. California has about twice the gdp growth rate as the rest of the US. It is among the most productive places in the world.
https://www.everipedia.com/calexit/
Here is the wiki for the movement
THIS IS CENSORED COMMIE RACKETERING NONSENSE
WE LEGALLY/CONSTITUTIONALLY WON, CHECK THE GRAND JURIES’ DEFAULT WARRANTS (ART.1, SEC.7 AND FRCP#55) THE REST IS SUICIDE/WAR-CRIMES…..
Impeach Trump and save the west coast the trouble of secession.