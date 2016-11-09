Trump Win Sparks Talk Of ‘Calexit’

November 9, 2016 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Calexit, Donald Trump

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory at the polls Tuesday night, disaffected voters began calling for California to secede from the union.

After Trump’s win became official, #Calexit quickly began trending on Twitter. And a San Diego group called Yes California said it is organizing a pro-secession rally on the steps of the State Capitol in Sacramento Wednesday.

In a night of surprisingly resounding wins for Donald Trump in battleground states such as Florida and North Carolina, Clinton carried California — winning the state’s 55 Electoral College votes — with 61.5 percent of the state’s popular vote.

The call for California’s secession is especially loud in Silicon Valley. Prominent tech industry investor Shervin Pishevar was among those voicing his support as the election results came in Tuesday night.

Pishevar and Yes California suggest California could be economically self-sufficient, given the size of its economy.

“As the sixth largest economy in the world, California is more economically powerful than France and has a population larger than Poland,” the group said in a statement. “California compares and competes with countries, not just the 49 other states.”

Calls for California to secede from the union are not altogether new. Novelist Ernest Callenbach proposed transforming California into an eco-friendly country separate from the United States in the 1970s.

A separate plan to divide California into six states was proposed by venture capitalist Tim Draper in 2014. It failed to gather the signatures required to quality for the 2016 ballot.

Yes California said it is aiming for a 2019 vote on its independence referendum.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Shorty McShortster says:
    November 9, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    You would have to be INSANE to support #calexit. This is just puss y hurt liberals making outrageous claims for attention. Same as any other day in California

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Dennis G. Carrier (@DGCarrier) says:
    November 9, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    They can name the country “New Greece.” They’re already nearly insolvent. With millions completely dependent on Uncle Sam’s teats they would last about one month before going hungry and bankrupt. It would be an almost immediate chaos and mayhem. The streets would become like scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Phil Salvatore says:
    November 9, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    You have it backwards Dennis. California’s gives the Federal government more in taxes than that same government returns to the state. Californians work hard and make things the rest of the world wants to buy, from rice to computer software to Teslas. California has about twice the gdp growth rate as the rest of the US. It is among the most productive places in the world.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Travis Moore (@travismo123) says:
    November 9, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    https://www.everipedia.com/calexit/
    Here is the wiki for the movement

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Dr.Williams-Durand (@Enlightenment1) says:
    November 9, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    THIS IS CENSORED COMMIE RACKETERING NONSENSE

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Dr.Williams-Durand (@Enlightenment1) says:
    November 9, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    WE LEGALLY/CONSTITUTIONALLY WON, CHECK THE GRAND JURIES’ DEFAULT WARRANTS (ART.1, SEC.7 AND FRCP#55) THE REST IS SUICIDE/WAR-CRIMES…..

    Reply | Report comment
  7. afreedomfighter88 says:
    November 12, 2016 at 10:53 pm

    Impeach Trump and save the west coast the trouble of secession.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia