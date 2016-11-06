Man Accused Of Stealing Giant Trump Sign Arrested On Robbery Charge

COSTA MESA (CBSLA.com) — A man accused of stealing a giant Donald Trump sign from a supporter in Southern California has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
Costa Mesa police say a group of Trump supporters were holding up signs near South Coast Plaza when a man in his twenties approached and cursed at them.
“He was yelling profanities and flipping the middle finger – both hands,” Trump supporter Robin Hvidston said.
That man, according to police, nabbed one of the signs from 72-year-old Darrell Robinson and ran off.
That’s when Robinson gave chase, but tripped and fell. He sustained injuries to his lip, knees and wrist.
Shortly after, police said they apprehended the suspect near the South Coast Plaza. The sign was subsequently returned to its owners.
He was booked on suspicion of robbery. His identity has not been released.
Despite the problems, Trump supporters say they’ll continue to publicly rally for their candidate through election day.