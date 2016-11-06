Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Serving Up Freebies On Election Day

November 6, 2016 3:39 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — If you’ve voted, or are planning to, come Tuesday, you will be able to reap the benefits in more ways than one.

That’s because several businesses and eateries are serving up special deals, and even freebies, for those who display an “I voted” sticker.

Among them is Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, which has announced that any guest wearing the sticker will receive a free doughnut of choice on Nov. 8.

The deal is only available at participating U.S. locations.

For a list of non-participating stores, click here.

  Ed Bergfield says:
    January 6, 2017 at 5:47 am

    Why are we still seeing this article- ?? Old news

