General Motors Launches Car-Sharing Service In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — General Motors Thursday launched a car-sharing service in Los Angeles.

Customers are able to rent from a diverse fleet of GM vehicles, including the Malibu, Chevy Volt and luxury Cadillacs, through the Maven app.

Download the Maven app on your phone, provide your driver’s license information, pick a vehicle and choose the nearest location to pick up your car.

To get into the vehicle, press the unlock button on the app then press the ignition button in the car, and off you go.

For now, Maven is only available in downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, South Park and near USC.

Customers have a fleet of 60 vehicles to choose from at 24 sites.

“Los Angeles is a natural fit for Maven because of the city’s incredible appetite for cars,” said Julia Steyn, vice president of Urban Mobility and Maven. “We are excited to offer an elevated car sharing experience with seamless connectivity in a fleet of luxury sedans, electric vehicles, and SUVs.”

Prices start at $8 an hour for a compact car and $14 an hour for an SUV or a Cadillac Escalade. Insurance and gas are included.

There is no monthly or application fee for Maven City members.

“I think the city’s become more walkable, bikable. I think the time is right for premium car-share product like Maven,” said Maven COO Dan Grossman. “It really fits into the lifestyle of Angelenos.”

The service is also available in San Francisco, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Washington, D.C. and Ann Arbor, Michigan with more on the way.

Maven’ acceptance process takes between a few hours and up to 48 hours, according to Maven spokesperson Jeff Shields.

Once you are a member, you can use your smartphone as your key.

(This article has been updated to remove inaccurate information about other similar car-sharing services referenced in a previous version.)