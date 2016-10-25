Woman Suing Michael Jackson’s Estate, Says She Has Proof He Molested Her

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A woman is suing Michael Jackson’s estate claiming that he molested her when she was a teen and paid her close to $1 million in hush money to keep her quiet.

The plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, is now a 42-year-old mother.

“My client was sexually abused by Michael Jackson in the mid 80’s to the late 80’s, beginning when she was 13 all the way through the time she was 15 years old,” attorney Vince Finaldi said.

The woman claimed the late King of Pop began abusing her in 1986 when her parents took her to his Hayvenhurst home on a sightseeing trip. Jackson spotted her as he was driving into the gate and invited the family inside.

“After that, he began calling her house, speaking with her,” Finaldi added.

The lawyer said Jackson invited his client to visit him at his home and on movie sets, where the abuse allegedly took place.

Finaldi claimed Jackson sent his accuser notes including one that read: “I really like talking to you. And you are so sweet…I love you and miss you very much. All my love. Michael.”

Another note said: “Please come to see me. Your mother and dad are nice. Bye. I love you. M.J.”

The accuser claimed she received more than $900,000 from Jackson over three years.

Her attorney showed CBS2/KCAL9’s Tom Wait the checks, including three in the amounts of $600,000, $150,000 and $130,000.

Finaldi said his client came forward now for multiple reasons.

“The Jackson camp was saying, ‘Well, you know, he didn’t only have boys around. He had girls around him. And there were girls at Neverland. And there were girls in his bedroom. And he’s never sexually abused a girl’,” said Finaldi.

“She said: ‘Well you know in fact, I’m a girl, and he sexually abused me’,” the lawyer claimed.

An attorney for Jackson’s estate released this statement to TMZ: “This is yet another attempt to hit the lottery by suing the Estate of Michael Jackson more than seven years after Michael’s death and close to 30 years after these incidents supposedly occurred. We believe this claim was created from whole cloth and is without any merit. It’s also no coincidence that this woman is represented by the same attorneys involved in two other frivolous claims against the Estate.”

Finaldi also represents two other Jackson accusers.