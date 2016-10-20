Only On 2: Federal Officer Shown Allegedly Kicking Handcuffed Suspect In The Head In Pomona

POMONA (CBLA.com) New video shows a man in handcuffs, on the ground, being kicked in the head by a law enforcement officer.
CBS2’s Tom Wait spoke to Alex Garcia, the man who shot the video.
The cellphone video shows what looks like a routine arrest until one of the officers kicks the suspect in the head.
The guy is clearly handcuffed and does not appear to offer any resistance,
The officers are not with the Pomona Police Department. They are federal officers, Wait reported.
Garcia says he started recording because he believed the officers were using excessive force against the unidentified suspect.
“One of the officers started handcuffing him. The other one was on top of him and socked him on the back,” Garcia said.
It’s not clear why officers from the Federal Protective Service arrested the suspect. But Garcia says there was police activity at the Social Security office near Mission and White.
Federal Protective Service officers protect federal facilities.
“They were chasing him or whatever ,” said Garvia, “he starts to back off. He starts backing away, they pull out their Tasers, he said don’t shoot, don’t shoot. So they shoot him, they Tase him and he falls to the floor.”
Garcia says what you see in the video is what he saw –- the suspect after he was hit with the stun gun and then the startling moment when the officer whacks him in the head.
“Walked up to his face and just kicked him, like, in the face. The guy was already in handcuffs on the floor. There was no need. He wasn’t struggling, he wasn’t resisting arrest. He’s Tased on the floor in handcuffs,” Garcia said.
The officers report to the Department of Homeland Security. Wait reached out for a comment and has not heard back.
One Comment
Fat, corrupt and stupid is no way to go through life.
A corrupt California DEA poisoned my dog to death because I called the San Francisco Attorney General’s office to complain that the FBI and DEA where fabricating evidence and stealing from me. From the time I noticed something was wrong to the time he died at the vet, it took about 30 hours for my dog to die. Kirby suffered tremendously.
The FBI and DEA are smelly piles of dog s**t.
Will those people that poison defenseless pets also poison humans? YES.
Time to leak this…
Many years ago when I was writing software for the NSA and DIA there was a rumor that several DEA employees had been giving their drug addicted informants and suspects needles tainted with HIV and Hepatitis viruses.
Audio confirmation of Department of Justice employees joking about committing crimes came from the warrant less wiretapping after 9/11. After 9/11 the NSA was ordered to and began data collection on local, state and federal police agencies.
These days the DEA is not much more than a proxy force for the Defense Intelligence Agency.The Defense Intelligence agency oversaw and instructed on the use of torture at Abu Graib.
There are multiple instances of other crimes, but this is the most egregious. Another one , involved using gang members to break into their suspect’s homes and steal items and plant evidence.
Do you know that former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger before leaving office dissolved the California BNE (Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement) for the same reasons that plague the DEA…. ineffectual, rampant corruption, etc…
The decision was supported by many respected law makers/enforcers in California including Kamala Harris, the then California Attorney General.
The BNE was California’s DEA clone.
Another leak…
It was about two weeks after the Waco Texas siege, I was at a software conference and a group of our software “users” said they had heard that the Department of Justice had requested the use of incendiary rounds for Waco.
I find this so upsetting, I have taught my children & grancpdchildren to respect our men & women in uniform. I do know many outstanding officers who would never break the law and remember why they wear a badge “to protect and serve” But we will and do have bad seeds in every form of employment no matter what it is sadly! I am grateful we are catching more of this on tape and they are paying the price by never wearing a badge again! But it is wrong to think every police officer is going to do this, every black man or women is a criminal, every Mexican is illegal, and every white person is privileged! Criminals come in all color’s even wearing uniforms sometimes!!