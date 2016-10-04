Spokeswoman: Toni Braxton Treated For Lupus, Now At Home

October 4, 2016 7:11 AM
Filed Under: Lupus, Toni Braxton

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A spokeswoman says singer Toni Braxton is at home after spending several days in a Los Angeles hospital being treated for lupus.

Braxton spokeswoman Maureen O’Connor said Monday that Braxton “is resting at home and is fine.” The R&B singer revealed in 2010 that she had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease.

O’Connor said Braxton was not in serious condition but added that the disease must be monitored at all times.

She says Braxton plans to start rehearsals this week for an upcoming tour.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia