Long Beach Transit Unveils 1 Of 10 Electric Buses To Be Added To Fleet In November

September 26, 2016 4:46 PM
Filed Under: BYD Motors, Electric Buses, Long Beach Transit, Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) — The Long Beach Transit on Monday rolled out one of 10 new battery-powered electric buses it will add to its fleet in the first week of November.

The battery on each of the bus is supposed to hold a charge of about 150 miles, about a day’s worth of transit.

The Long Beach Transit said it spent $11 million on the environmentally friendly buses and a wireless charging system.

The Chinese-owned, downtown Los Angeles-based BYD Motors, which has an assembly plant in Lancaster, manufactured the buses that are designed to produce zero emissions.

Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, based in Salt Lake City, is building the charging system.

