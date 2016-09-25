New Law Allows Californians To Rescue Pets From Hot Cars

September 25, 2016 11:08 AM

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed into law a bill that allows Californians to rescue animals trapped in hot cars without fear of prosecution.

The bill signed on Saturday lets citizens smash car windows to set the pets free as long as there is no other way to rescue them.

That means rescuers can break into the car if the animal appears to be in peril, the car is locked and law enforcement is not arriving quickly enough.

The rescuer must stay at the scene until law enforcement respond to the situation.

The bill was introduced after a series of incidents in which dogs died after being left in closed cars on hot days.

  GROWAPAIR says:
    September 25, 2016 at 11:12 am

    

    ZumaMom says:
      September 25, 2016 at 1:10 pm

      

  Harlowe Thrombey says:
    September 27, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    Finally…. a rational law that should have been a law decades ago.
    Any state without this type of law is a stupid staet.

  Doctors accept liens (@DoctorLiens) says:
    May 19, 2017 at 11:13 am

    

