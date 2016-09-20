Report: 3 Southland Kmart Stores To Be Shuttered Amid Closure Of 64 Locations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — A person familiar with the matter says Kmart is closing 64 stores by mid-December as the ailing company looks for more ways to generate cash.
The liquidation sales start Thursday, says the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision isn’t yet being disclosed publicly.
The closures are in addition to the announcement in April by parent Sears Holdings Corp. that it would close 68 Kmart stores this year. At that time, it said it would also close 10 Sears locations.
As of Jan. 30, Kmart operated 941 stores, so Sears will have closed 14 percent of its locations under that banner this year.
The three Southland locations to be shuttered are in South LA, Fontana and Indio, USA Today reported. The locations are:
5850 South Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Vineyard Valley Shopping Center, 17099 Valley Blvd, Fontana, CA 92335
Town & Country South, 81691 California 111, Indio, CA 92201
(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment