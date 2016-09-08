Caught On Video: Wild Road Rage Incident In Vernon Shows Motorcyclist, Driver Attack Each Other

VERNON (CBSLA.com) — Road rage is a common thing on Southland roads.

But it’s not always caught on video.

An outraged motorcyclist got off his bike to confront a driver. After smashing the man’s back windshield with his helmet, the cyclist has to dodge the irate driver — who has a hammer.

As KCAL9’s Tom Wait reports, the motorcyclist wasn’t without fault in the wild confrontation.

Everything seemed normal during a stop at a long traffic light in Vernon. But moments after the video starts, you see a man walking up to a car as the car begins to roll forward. He keeps inching his car up apparently trying to avoid speaking directly to the cyclist but stopped at the light, he doesn’t have any place to go.

The driver of the car doesn’t get out – the cyclist walks up to his window, and lingers there for a while.

It looks like a heated verbal exchange back and forth ensues.

The cyclist punches the driver’s side door. He starts to walk away… but as does, he looks back, winds up and uses his helmet as a weapon.

After bashing in the driver’s rear window he picks up his pace and bolts back to his motorcycle.

At this point, the driver gets out – grabs a hammer from the trunk and takes a swing at the motorcycle rider – who flies by and escapes apparently unscathed.

Clearly frustrated, the driver gets back in his vehicle. The man rolling on the action with his dash cam video recording pulls up to the left turn lane.

Wait reports the initial road rage is unclear. The man who posted the video to YouTube wants to remains anonymous. (He refers to himself on YouTube as “Honest Citizen.”) He says in a post he just got the dash cam a week ago — is still learning how to use it and wasn’t aware he even captured the entire incident until later. Honest Citizen sent a copy of the video to LAPD and Vernon Police, he said.

“Hopefully justice is eventually served,” the videographer wrote.