Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Restaurant In LA? In-N-Out Burger

September 8, 2016 12:49 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Anthony Bourdain is back in the Southland, and already he’s visited what he has in the past called his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles — In-N-Out Burger.

That’s right, when the New York TV host lands in Los Angeles, his first stop is the In-N-Out Burger next to LAX. (He often makes a second In-N-Out trip before departing).

Bourdain posted a photo of his beloved burger Wednesday night from the swanky Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Even as his travels have exposed him to haute cuisine and under-the-radar street food spots around the world, he says In-N-Out is his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles.

I am a man of simple needs

A photo posted by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on

He explained his love for In-N-Out in a 2015 video interview with Eater.

“It’s the only fast-food chain I like,” he said.

Bourdain orders his burger “animal style” — a double patty with extra Thousand Island sauce and pickles.

He divulged what he loves most about the burger.

“This cheese-like substance is just perfect,” he said. “This is like a ballistic missile … a perfectly designed protein delivery system.”

After taking a bite, he proclaimed In-N-Out to be his favorite restaurant in Los Angeles.

“There it is … my favorite restaurant in Los Angeles,” he says. “… A city with many fine restaurants, by the way.”

  1. Charles Volcher says:
    September 8, 2016 at 10:27 pm

    Yes Anthony you pick THE BEST BURGER IN LOS ANGELES AND THE COUNTRY

