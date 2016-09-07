New Charges Filed Against Driver In MMA Fighter Son’s Death

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA.com) — A driver accused of mowing down a toddler Saturday has been arrested a second time, and is facing upgraded charges of vehicular manslaughter.
Donna Marie Higgins, 72, was originally arrested for felony hit and run Saturday. She was released on $100,000 bail. The district attorney charged Higgins with vehicular manslaughter after 15 month old Liam Kowal died Tuesday. Higgins was re-arrested, and bailed out again. She’s expected in court November 15.
The boy was kept on life support at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center until his organs were harvested Tuesday.
Liam’s father, MMA fighter Marcus Kowal, says he wants to speak directly to Higgins.
“I feel nothing towards her,” Kowal told CBS2 News. “I want to make sure she can never drive her car again and I’ve asked the police to see if during the trial I can speak directly to her because I want her to feel my pain.”
A fundraiser was held Wednesday night in Hawthorne for the Liam Kowal Memorial Fund. Liam’s mother Mishel Kowal watched a slideshow of the boy’s short life, along with supporters.
“I just want my baby back,” Mishel Kowal said. “I don’t feel angry, I’m just so sad about my baby, I don’t feel angry at all.”
