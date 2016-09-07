Couple Raising Awareness About Baby’s Rare Skin Disorder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — When Kacy Dworsky was born, his parents Stephanie and Dan were shocked by his appearance.

“You know, you go through 10 months to do everything you can to have a perfect pregnancy and be healthy, and then you think you did something wrong,” Stephanie Dworsky said.

Kacy was born with congenital melanocytic nevus, an extremely rare skin disorder that causes large moles to grow all over the body. Only 1 in about a 500,000 people have a case as severe as Kacy’s.

“It was everywhere,” Stephanie said. “Just spots on his face and legs, and his back is covered.”

Aside from an increased risk of skin cancer, the effects of the disorder are mostly cosmetic. Now 3 months old, though so loved by his parents, Stephanie admits she worries that people won’t accept her son and she often stays at home.

“I try not to go out, and I feel so guilty,” Stephanie said.

The Dworskys are trying to raise awareness, hoping to erase some of the stigma of rare skin disorders.

When Kacy was born, doctors warned the couple about public reaction.

“People will stare, kids may say mean things, even parents may not want their child playing with yours because they don’t know what this is,” Dan Dworsky said.

Probably the most accepting of Kacy’s condition is his 3-year-old sister.

“From Day 1, she didn’t see anything on his face,” Dan said. “She never mentioned it. The only way we knew she saw it was when she would only kiss him on his spots.”

Spots that may stand out but won’t define this little boy.

Click here for more information on congenital melanocytic nevus.