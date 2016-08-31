Angels Star Mike Trout Not Hurt In Crash That Seriously Injured 1

TUSTIN (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout was involved in an accident that injured another motorist on the 55 Freeway on Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
The Angels star was not injured, police said.
A young woman was trapped in her car, and firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free her. Trout was not charged in the crash.
The accident happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound 55 at McFadden Avenue in Tustin, when traffic was slowing for a crash ahead. Trout’s car and two others collided while trying to stop for the original crash, the CHP said.
“I have spoken with Mike this evening and he feels fine,” Angels General Manager Billy Eppler said Wednesday night. “He is at home with his roommate and is planning on traveling with the club to Seattle tomorrow.”
Trout, an American League MVP candidate, was given the day off in the Angels 3-0 win over the Reds in Anaheim earlier in the day.
