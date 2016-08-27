GM Recalls 368,000 Vehicles To Fix Windshield Wiper Defect

DETROIT (CBSLA.com) — General Motors is recalling nearly 368,000 vehicles to fix a defective part that could prevent the windshield wipers from working.
The problem affects the 2013 models of the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain. GM says those vehicles were built with ball joints that could corrode and wear out to render the windshield wipers inoperable.
A report filed with government regulators says a GM manager in Canada spotted the potential safety hazard last December. The auto manufacturer opened an investigation in March and decided to issue a recall earlier this month.
GM says it will cover the repair costs once it determines when it will be able to fix the problem.
Chevrolet Equinox owners can call 1-800-222-1020 and GMC Terrain can call 1-800-462-8782 for further information.
((Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.))
One Comment
About 2003 cavalier I had that problem all the time
My driver’s side just stopped working. I didn’t know what to do so I called a dealership and told him what happened (I was driving along the very full highway about 85km and all of a sudden my side wiper just went all the way to the left and just stopped there. The other wiper kept going. I was just about to cross a bridge and had to see out the passenger side while I was driving. It was scary. I’m lucky I didn’t panic too bad because there would have been a lot of cars involved in a crash.) He said it sounds like a linkage but I have to talk to Service guys. I’m going to take my car tomorrow. Tricky thing is if its raining. My car is 2013 Chevrolet GMC Have A good Day!
Not just 2013. Try 2010 as well. Ball joints on my son’s 2010 equinox spontaneously dissassembled / came out/undone Aug 28, 2016 while driving on the expressway during heavy rainstorm rendering him essentially blind for driving.
Clarification – ball joints on the 2010 Equinox WIPER ASSEMBLY
i had the issue when my wipers stopped work in the rain of coarse on the expressway finally got home with a tow brought the car to Chevy and they replaced the everything I received the forms to get a refund i filled it out a couple months ago have not received anything yet and in the meantime the motor went out again and I had to get it replace this time my my local mechanic, I am hoping to at least recover the money from the first time STILL WAITING