Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw Resumes Throwing; Could Return In September

August 7, 2016 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Clayton Kershaw

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw played catch on flat ground at Dodger Stadium for the first time since suffering a setback during a simulated game on July 16th.

Kershaw is not expected to return any time soon, but this is certainly great news for the Dodgers moving forward.

He remains on the 60-day disabled list, but could return to the club sometime in September (eligible to come off DL on Aug 27).

Kershaw last pitched for the Dodgers on June 26th against the Pirates.

The Dodgers are within 2 games of the first place San Francisco Giants.

Since Kershaw went on the DL, the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 5th in the National League in runs allowed per game.

