Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw Resumes Throwing; Could Return In September

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw played catch on flat ground at Dodger Stadium for the first time since suffering a setback during a simulated game on July 16th.
Kershaw is not expected to return any time soon, but this is certainly great news for the Dodgers moving forward.
He remains on the 60-day disabled list, but could return to the club sometime in September (eligible to come off DL on Aug 27).
Dave Roberts on Kershaw: “All along we’ve expected him to make starts in September.” #Dodgers
— David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 7, 2016
Kershaw last pitched for the Dodgers on June 26th against the Pirates.
The Dodgers are within 2 games of the first place San Francisco Giants.
Since Kershaw went on the DL, the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 5th in the National League in runs allowed per game.
Buenos Dias from Dodger Stadium. Looks like a promo is being shot on mound. The blur in LF is Kershaw playing catch. pic.twitter.com/E6xxbZZEzo
— Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) August 7, 2016
