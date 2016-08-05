KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO To Kick Off Pro Football Insider Reports Aug. 8

(KNX 1070) — KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Friday announced the kickoff of its daily pro-football insider reports beginning Monday, August 8.
Featuring a team of Los Angeles football greats and experts, the KNX Pro Football Insider Reports will air Monday through Friday at 7:20AM, 10:20 AM, 5:50PM and 7:50PM.
The KNX Football Insiders are:
• Vince Ferragamo started for the Rams in Super Bowl XIV, making him the only quarterback to ever lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Superbowl. “The Vince Ferragamo Insider Report” will air on Monday and Friday.
• Chris Myers is the play-by-play announcer for NFL games on FOX, alongside analyst Ronde Barber and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale. In addition, he reports for the NFL post-season games. “Chris Myers Insider Report” will air on Tuesday.
• Jackie Slater played his entire 20-year career with the Rams organization, where he broke the record for most seasons with one team. Additionally, he played in seven Pro Bowls, and was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001. “Jackie Slater Insider Report” will air on Wednesday.
• Andrew Siciliano is currently the host of NFL Sunday Ticket Red Zone, airing on DirecTV’s Red Zone Channel. He also serves as a host for NFL Total Access on the NFL Network. “Andrew Siciliano Insider Report” will air on Thursday.
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO is Los Angeles’ exclusive radio home of Westwood One’s coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the postseason and the Super Bowl. KNX1070 NEWSRADIO is owned and operated by CBS RADIO.
One Comment
Somebody please ask him to stop peppering his comments with “you know.” It detracts from whatever point he is trying to make or information he wishes to impart.