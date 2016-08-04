It May Seem Futuristic, But Self-Installing Car Seats Now Exist

WILSHIRE DISTRICT (CBSLA.com) — Too many car seats aren’t installed correctly, but now one company has found a way to fix the problem.

Rob Daley, the CEO of 4moms, explains that the self-installing car seat includes a robot built into the base.

“All that mom has to do is place the base in the back seat of her car, click it into the latch anchors that are in the vehicle, push a button and the robot does everything else that needs to be done,” he said.

Parents are then guided with an app that talks them through every step the “seat” is making.

The seat even adjusts for the size of the baby, the type of car, and even if you install it on a slanted driveway or street.

“I hate transferring the car seat because I never know whether it’s gonna be done so that’s actually pretty cool,” said Melissa Paitt, a Santa Clarita mom.

The app not only helps parents install the seat but also allows them to monitor the positioning of the seat throughout the ride.

“The 4moms self-installing car seat solves a huge problem, which is that 80 percent of all car seats are installed incorrectly,” Daley said. “We thought in a perfect world no child should ever ride around in a car seat that’s not installed right.”

The car seat passed mandatory crash testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, but is so new officers who install car seats said they had never heard of it.

It will be sold online and in specialty baby stores next month at $499.