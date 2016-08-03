Congresswoman Calls For Donald Trump To Undergo Psychiatric Evaluation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, is calling for Donald Trump to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and is circulating a petition to gather support for the idea.

Bass represents the 37th Congressional District, which includes neighborhoods in South Los Angeles, Crenshaw, Baldwin Hills, Miracle Mile, Pico-Robertson and others. In her petition, released Wednesday, she claims Trump “is dangerous for our country,” and “his impulsiveness and lack of control over his emotions are of concern.”

Bass said Trump exhibits “all the symptoms of the mental disorder Narcissistic Personality Disorder.” She said Trump is “interpersonally exploitative,” “lacks empathy,” “is often envious of others or believes that others are envious of him,” and “shows arrogant, haughty behaviors or attitudes.”

She called upon mental health professionals to put pressure on Republican leaders to convince Trump to undergo an evaluation “to determine his mental fitness for the job.”

“It is entirely possible that some individuals with Narcissistic Personality Disorder can successfully function in many careers, but not the Presidency of the United States,” she wrote. “We deserve to have the greatest understanding of Mr. Trump’s mental health status before we head to the polls on November 4th, 2016.”

Bass also proposed a new hashtag — “#DiagnoseTrump” — to promote her efforts.

Trump had not responded publicly by late Wednesday morning.