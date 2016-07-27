MLB Threatens To Fine Yasiel Puig Over Vin Scully Tribute Cleats

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The MLB has threatened Dodgers’ outfielder Yasiel Puig with a fine if he continues to wear his customized Nike cleats while playing in games.
The Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett reports that the league’s front office threatened Puig after wearing his “Win for Vin” cleats in a game.
Puig received a letter stating that he’ll be subject to a fine as high as $5,000 if he wears customized Nike shoes on the field again.
The cleats made as a tribute to Vin Scully have text on one side reading “WIN FOR VIN” with an image of our beloved broadcaster, and on the other cleat “#ITFDB”, a reference to Scully’s famous tagline, “It’s time for Dodgers baseball.”
According to the MLB, Scully’s photo does not violate the league’s uniform policy, but the orange swoosh on the shoe does.
The Dodgers’ outfielder has worn custom shoes before, including a pair with an American flag theme for the Fourth of July and cleats with a Cuban flag theme, but MLB officials say the orange in the “Win for Vin” cleats crossed the line.
