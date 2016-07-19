Someone Built Border Wall Around Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Someone has erected a concrete border around Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the same day the Republican Party officially nominated him as its presidential candidate.

Published reports indicate that Plastic Jesus, a well-known Los Angeles street artist, was reportedly behind the display, which apparently went up Tuesday.

The wall, of course, draws reference to past remarks by Trump proposing to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The display near Forever 21 is complete with barbed wire and “Keep Out” signs.

On Instagram, Plastic Jesus shared a photo of it and wrote:

“Hollywood sight-seers on the famous walk of fame were confronted with an unusual edition to Trump’s Famous Star. Someone had built a 6″ tall grey concrete wall around it. Complete with ‘Keep out’ signs and topped with razor wire. The unofficial addition to the iconic star appeared early Tuesday afternoon, to the amusement of onlookers.”

In April, Plastic Jesus unveiled “No Trump Anywhere” parking signs at four locations in Los Angeles, as well as in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami.

He has also garnered attention for other installations, including “No Kardashian Parking Anytime” signs in LA, and a massive statue of an Oscar snorting drugs.

It was not immediately clear whether the wall was still on display Tuesday evening.