Ontario Woman Accused Of Urging Men To Rape Ex-Boyfriend’s Pregnant Wife Appears In Court

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — A woman accused of telling men on Craigslist to sexually assault her former boyfriend’s pregnant wife in Anaheim appeared in court Monday on felony charges.

Michelle Suzanne Hadley, 29, of Ontario was held on $1 million bail pending her arraignment scheduled for Aug. 19.

The defendant is accused of responding to rape fantasy ads on Craigslist, pretending to be her ex-boyfriend’s new pregnant wife.

Deputy District Attorney Rick Zimmer said Hadley gave the couple’s Anaheim home address. A number of men showed up, one of whom attacked the pregnant woman before she was able to call for help.

Hadley dated the victim’s husband, a U.S. Marshals Service agent, for about two years before his recent marriage, Zimmer said.

The defendant is also accused of sending emails, threatening the victim and her unborn child, according to the prosecutor.

The victim filed a restraining order. But Hadley violated it in June by stalking the victim.

Anaheim police arrested Hadley on June 24. She was released on $100,000 bail but continued sending threatening emails to the victim and responding to the “rape fantasy” ads on Craigslist, prosecutors said.

Hadley was served a protective order on June 6 barring her from contacting the victim, but she continued “stalking” her, Zimmer alleged.

Hadley is charged with one count each of stalking, stalking despite a restraining order, assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense during a first-degree burglary and making criminal threats plus six counts of attempted forcible rape.

If convicted, Hadley could face seven years to life in prison.