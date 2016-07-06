Lakers’ Nick Young Holds Exploding Firework In Video

July 6, 2016 7:21 AM
Filed Under: Fireworks, Los Angeles Lakers, Nick Young

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It looks like Lakers guard Nick Young hasn’t learned much about fireworks safety from New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

A Snapchat video of Young holding up a firework in his hand as it explodes was first posted on TMZ Sports. The video was apparently taken at a July Fourth party and Young wasn’t injured.

The Lakers referred calls to Young’s agent, who did not answer calls for comments.

Pierre-Paul is featured in a public service announcement produced by the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission about fireworks safety released last week. He shows off his mangled right hand in the video. Part of Pierre-Paul’s hand had to be amputated last year following a fireworks accident.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

