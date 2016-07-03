Only On 9: LAPD Says $2M Worth Of Jewelry Stolen During Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Police Department says more than $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a Hollywood Hills residence during a home invasion robbery early Sunday.

The incident took place in the 1800 block of Sunset Plaza Drive.

Police say five armed men stole the jewelry as well as a pistol and a rifle.

Authorities are not saying if anyone was injured during the home invasion.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen spoke to friends and neighbors of the alleged victim who says he was roughed up.

It’s a story that is Only On 9.

Ted Dhanick and Donna Hui say their Hollywood Hills neighborhood is still buzzing hours after the home invasion robbery.

Friends and neighbors say the house belongs to Nick Tershay who’s also known as Nick Diamond – seen on many YouTube videos as an entrepreneur and fashionista.

He owns a company called Diamond Supply Co. The company runs a storefront in the Fairfax District specializing in skateboarding hardware and a fashion line inspired by hip hop music.

“We heard that someone got beat up, ” said friend Dhanick.

Diamond’s security team told Nguyen their client has a knot on his head after getting roughed up by the invaders.

One neighbor was surprised to find out that another resident kept so much of value in his home.

“Why would you keep $2 million worth of stuff in your house?” said John Devoe, a neighbor.

“He’s always got people staying there,” said Ghanick, “He’s got a lot of friends. So it could’ve been anyone.”

Friends said Diamond moved into the expensive neighborhood — with its expansive views of the LA basin — last year.

There was an open house about six months ago.

“I went in and looked. So many floors and cubicles and a pool and everything, but it looks to me like a party house,” said a man named Randy.

According the the website Zillow, the home is back on the market for $8 million.