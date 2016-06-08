Abandoned Golden Retriever Gets New ‘Leash’ On Life After Having 46-Pound Tumor Removed

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA.com) — A golden retriever with a 46-pound tumor abandoned at a local beach now has a chance at a better life.

Wednesday marked the fifth day since the dog named Henry had surgery to remove the mass.

He now weighs 78 pounds, which is quite a difference from a week ago.

The tumor made walking difficult for Henry, who had been abandoned on the beach in Newport back in May.

Valerie Schomburg, an animal control officer, named Henry and says she knew he deserved better.

“Everybody who has seen him has kind of taken up a [sigh] ‘Oh, my Lord.’ But the whole time, he’s trying to give you kisses and wagging his tail and so that kept us going for the time until we can make a decision,” she said.

Even veterinarian Karla Nichols who was taken aback by the size of Henry’s tumor. She didn’t charge for much of his care. Schomburg got Henry a $500 grant for his bills.

“It was already very difficult for him. It was very obvious that his right front leg was having a hard time supporting his weight so we knew we had to do something for him,” Nichols said. “And he was such a sweet dog. I knew we had to do something for him.”

As soon as Henry heals, which Nichols anticipates will be in a couple of weeks, he’ll need a loving home.

Animal control officers are investigating this as a case of neglect. They are reminding pet owners that it is illegal to dump your animal.

Those who can’t afford to get care for a sick pet may receive assistance.