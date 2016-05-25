Whole Foods Opens New 365 Market In Silver Lake

May 25, 2016 5:53 AM
Filed Under: 365 By Whole Foods, Silver Lake, Whole Foods

SILVER LAKE (CBSLA.com) — A new, lower-cost market from Whole Foods aimed at the younger, hipper shopper is opening in Silver Lake Wednesday.

The grand opening of 365 by Whole Foods, at 2520 Glendale Blvd., is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The new, 28,000-square-foot store is smaller than a typical Whole Foods market and features lower prices in an attempt to shed its “Whole Paycheck” reputation. But the store will still offer organic fruit, vegetables and meat, along with innovative extras like a Teabot, which allows customers to customize their teas.

The first 100 shoppers will receive gift cards from $5 to $365, while the first 365 shoppers will receive free goodies like cookies, pastries and reusable shopping bags.

The Silver Lake store is the first of several set to open in Southern California.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch