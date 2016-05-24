California Is Home To 15 Of 20 Wealthiest Cities Nationwide, Site Finds

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — California is home to 15 of 20 of the wealthiest big cities in the nation.
The website NerdWallet.com looked at income, home value and credit availability in U.S. cities with populations of 65,000 people or more.
It found that Palo Alto is the wealthiest city in America with a median income of $151,000 and a median home value of $2.5 million.
San Ramon came in second, followed by Pleasanton, Newport Beach, and Bethesda, Maryland.
Four more Southern California cities rounded out the top ten, including Yorba Linda in sixth place, followed by Laguna Niguel, Redwood City in the Bay Area, Redondo Beach, and Carlsbad.
