Taco Bell To Test 4 New Restaurant Design Concepts In Orange County

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — This isn’t your father’s Taco Bell.

The Irvine fast food chain announced Tuesday it is unveiling four new design concepts in Orange County this summer ahead of a planned national roll-out.

The new designs feature modern light fixtures, plush furniture, open kitchens, community tables and even exposed brick. The designs will try to set a modern, urban mood at a restaurant chain more commonly associated with a quick bite or drive-thru service.

“Each of these formats fosters a modern, unique experience,” said Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

The designs would appear to be an attempt to take a bite out of rival Chipotle, which has risen to popularity with its industrial-chic aesthetic.

The new Taco Bell designs were described by the restaurant chain as:

“Heritage: Inspired by its culinary roots in Mexican-inspired food with a twist, this style is a modern interpretation of Taco Bell’s original Mission Revival-style characterized by warm white walls with classic materials in the tile and heavy timbers.”

“Modern Explorer: This rustic modern style is a refined version of the brand’s Cantina Explorer restaurants and can easily fit into a suburban or rural environment. Inspired by the farms that make our food, this style reinforces Taco Bell’s commitment to the best ingredients, authenticity and transparency of materials and dining preparation.”

“California Sol: Inspired by Taco Bell’s California roots and the California lifestyle, this design blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor. It’s a celebration of dining al fresco and embraces a laid-back beachy feel both inside and out.”

“Urban Edge: This design represents an eclectic mix of international and street style done the Taco Bell way. This style is inspired by timeless design married with cutting-edge elements of the urban environment.”

The restaurant chain already opened the first of its two “Cantina” restaurants in San Francisco and Chicago last year. In addition to a new layout, Cantina restaurants also serve alcoholic beverages, which can include beer, wine, sangria and twisted Freezes.

The chain hopes to build 2,000 new restaurants by 2022 — 200 of them in urban locations.